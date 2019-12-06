|
|
GLENN EDWARD SMITH, 89, of Barboursville, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on Wheeling Island, West Virginia, on December 19, 1929. Glenn was the beloved only child of Clay Glenn and Edith Painter Smith. Clay and Edith raised Glenn on a small Roane County farm. He graduated from Spencer High School and continued his education at West Virginia University. While at WVU he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in agriculture and post-graduate work at various institutions. He also joined the ROTC there. Upon graduation, he began his military career serving in the Korean War, where he received the Bronze Star and retired in 1984 at the rank of Colonel. Glenn was a lifelong educator, working in Mason County Schools and at Marshall University as a staff member and later as a faculty member in the community college. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Arvin Canady. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lilly Casto Smith; their children, Glenna (Charles) Racer, Deborah Canady and Kyle Smith; their grandchildren, Melissa (Bob) Mullins, Andrew Racer, Kristen Smith, Anna (Sam Gravley) Smith, Sarah Canady Hogsett; their great-grandchildren, Kate and Benjamin Mullins, Sophia and Salem Gravley, and Spencer Hogsett. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Evalina Young, and several nieces and nephews and his first cousin, David Miller of Washington state. Funeral services will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019