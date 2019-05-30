







GLENN HOODLET VAN ATTA, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was the youngest child of Frank and Hazel Van Atta, born November 27, 1931, in Logan, Ohio. He served both his country and community. He enlisted in the Air Force out of high school, serving in the Korean War. He later worked as a Police Officer in his hometown of Logan, later retiring from Dolan Supply Co. in Huntington, W.Va. Glenn was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Coletta, daughter, Glenna Pflanz (Bill), two sisters, Alice Hamilton and Frances Dodge, and two brothers, George and Frank. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Zima, two granddaughters, Vicki Hormann (Andrew) and Sarah Dillon (John), and two grandsons, Tim Zima and Kevin Pflanz, six great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Paul Yuenger officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glenn's name to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019