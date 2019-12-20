|
GLENNA FAY BRAMMER, 80, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home. She was born September 17, 1939, at Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tracy and Polly Meade Meeks. Her sister, Norma Jean Meeks, also preceded her in death. She leaves behind her daughter, Regina (Howard) Meade of Chesapeake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Theresa (Larry) Gray of Letart, W.Va., and Christopher Meade of Chesapeake, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin Stiltner, Ethan Stiltner and Austin Gray. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019