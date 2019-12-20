Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLENNA BRAMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENNA FAY BRAMMER


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLENNA FAY BRAMMER Obituary

GLENNA FAY BRAMMER, 80, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home. She was born September 17, 1939, at Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tracy and Polly Meade Meeks. Her sister, Norma Jean Meeks, also preceded her in death. She leaves behind her daughter, Regina (Howard) Meade of Chesapeake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Theresa (Larry) Gray of Letart, W.Va., and Christopher Meade of Chesapeake, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin Stiltner, Ethan Stiltner and Austin Gray. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -