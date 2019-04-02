|
GLENNA FAY BROWN, 81, of Milton, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019 at her home. She was born June 27, 1937. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Howard Wesley Brown. She leaves behind two daughters, Vickie Brown Meadows and a son-in-law, Everett Meadows of Jacksonville, N.C. and Pamela Brown McCallister and her special friend Ron Messinger of Lesage; one son, Toddy Brown and a daughter-in-law, Kristi Brown of Milton; seven grandchildren: Christina Greenwood, Kimberly Trimble, Erica Engel, Christopher McCallister, Jonathon McCallister, Stevie Brown and Tyler Brown; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019