Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
GLENNA FAY McCLELLAN

GLENNA FAY McCLELLAN, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born April 1, 1943, in Lincoln County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard and Goldie Hager. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur McClellan, son, Verlin McClellan, and brother, Harold Hager. She is survived by son, Ronald McClellan; sister, Wanda Hager Korzeniewski; grandchildren, Rebecca McClellan, Leo McClellan and Veronica McClellan; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with BJ Wiley officiating. The burial will be in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
