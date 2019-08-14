Home

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Beard Mortuary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Beard Mortuary
GLENNA JEAN BUCKLEY

MRS. GLENNA JEAN BUCKLEY, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be noon Thursday, August 15, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Chuck Elkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday. She was born December 18, 1953, in Huntington, the daughter of the late George Irwin Davis and Marcella June Deal Davis. She was a former employee of Tri-State Occupational Medicine. She is survived by her husband, Garland Danny Buckley, several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
