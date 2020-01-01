The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
GLENNA MAE ADKINS

GLENNA MAE ADKINS, 81, of Huntington, wife of Orvel F. Adkins, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 30, 2019, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 5, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William and Letta Lawhorn. Glenna was the last of her siblings, having been preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers. She was a member of Bowen Ridge Church, a homemaker and a "Mamaw" to all. In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mark Pitts of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Lisa Adkins of Huntington; four grandchildren, Andy Woods and his wife Cathy Woods, Katie Adkins, Kandace Adkins and Cordell Pitts; and five great-grandchildren, Abbi, Alli, Sara, Harley and Brayden. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jesse Lacy officiating. Burial will be in Crooks Cemetery, Huntington. The family asks for donations to be made in her name to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Friends may visit one hour prior to services on Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
