GLENNA RUTHERFORD HOCKENBERRY, age 81, passed away peacefully at home October 12, 2019. She was married in Point Pleasant, W.Va., to pharmacist William Franklin Hockenberry in October 1967, who preceded her in death in 2015. Glenna was born in 1938 in Wayne, W.Va., and raised in Huntington, W.Va. She was educated in Huntington schools and attended Marshall University, where she earned a Master's Degree. In early years, she worked at WSAZ television station. After college, Glenna worked as a teacher and reading specialist for almost 30 years throughout Mason County, W.Va. Glenna was preceded in death by her oldest son, William Byron Hockenberry, and is survived by her daughter and husband, Anne Wallace and Chris Phillips; her son and his wife, Jeb and Tracy Hockenberry; her sister and husband, Sandra and Dr. James Wellman; and her brother and his wife, Charles Wallace and Linda Rutherford. She also has two beloved grandsons, Britain Phillips and Hudson Hockenberry, and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Glenna centered her life on her family. She loved most to keep a perfectly clean home and cook delicious meals for those she loved. Her life was a living example of God's word, and she often said her greatest joy was that her children were Christians. Glenna attended Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a simple, modest offering in her name be made there. Private services will be held. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019