GLORIA ANN WALLS, of Huntington, born June 5, 1970, passed away April 9, 2019, at the age of Forty Eight years, Ten months and Four days. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beunice Pearl Stevens; grandfather, Wallace Walls; and aunt, Shelba Jean Porter. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Ann Stowers of Huntington; two sons, Brian (Tina) Walls of Huntington and Brent (Ashley) Walls of Milton; three grandchildren, Aaliyah Walls of Huntington, America Walls of Huntington and Nolan Walls of Milton; a cousin who was like a sister to her and her children, Eddie (John) Maynard of Florida, Jessica Rice and Jennifer Dearman. Funeral Service will be noon Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019