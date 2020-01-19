Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
GLORIA JEAN ADKINS HARLESS


1946 - 2020
GLORIA JEAN ADKINS HARLESS Obituary

GLORIA "JEAN" ADKINS HARLESS, 73, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Brother Emual Adkins. Burial will follow at Harless Cemetery, Beech Fork, W.Va. She was born May 12, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph and Kathryn Sullivan Adkins. Jean was a retired home health care provider and member of the Wolf Pen Church of Christ. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Joyce Baker and Mary Freeman, along with four brothers, Joe, Michael, John and Danny Adkins. Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 53 years, John O'Dell "Jack" Harless; two daughters, Teresa Corn (Mike), Lisa Hale (David Humphreys), all of Lavalette, W.Va.; eight sisters, Martha Hager (J.R.) of Huntington, W.Va., Frances Musser-Brotherton (Danny) of Ona, W.Va., Kim Frazier of Barboursville, W.Va., Brenda McGowan of Ona, W.Va., Cindy Pike (Jimbo) of Spring, Texas, Carolyn Plybon of Huntington, W.Va., Betty Harless of Beech Fork, W.Va., Wanda Harless (Darel) of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, Ezra Adkins (Lorna) of Huntington, W.Va., David Adkins (Terri) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Aaron Corn of Huntington, W.Va., Jared Corn of Lavalette, W.Va.; a special sister-in-law, Doris Welch of Beech Fork, W.Va.; and a host of additional family and friends. Friends may call from noon until service time Monday, January 20, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
