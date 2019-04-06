







GLORIA JEAN GIBSON, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. She was born in Huntington on July 20, 1943, to the late Berkley O. Carico and the late Onita Carico Nunnally. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Michael Willard Gibson; two sons, Richard Gibson (Angie) of Shrewsbury, Pa., and David Gibson (Donna) of Frisco, N.C., and one daughter, Penny Rawls (Dwayne) of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Chris Gibson, Haleigh Gibson, Jerry Rawls, Brandon Rawls, Meredith Gibson and MacKenzie Gibson; one sister, Rita Cooley (Russ); one brother, Berkley Carico (Shirley); and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was a graduate of Coal Grove High School. She worked several years as a teacher for Kinder Kare Day Care in Proctorville, Ohio, as well as being a loving wife and homemaker. Gloria will be remembered for her love for others, especially her husband and children. She loved to cook, play games with friends and family and help those in need. Deep appreciation is extended to Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland, Ky., for the excellent care they provided Gloria for over a year. Viewing will take place at First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the church at 3 p.m., led by Pastor Jeff Black. Interment follows at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.