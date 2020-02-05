|
GLORIA LOUISE LANE, 79, of Kenova, widow of Sheridan Riley "Skip" Lane, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, February 7, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Duane Smith and Don Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born March 2, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ezra and Elizabeth Spaulding Hensley. One sister, Bonnie Ramey, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and attended the Locust Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters, Sheryl Aldridge of Kenova, Sheila and Shawn Heck of Ashland, Ky., Rebecca and Andrew Davis of Huntington; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Lane to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020