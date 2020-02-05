The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA LOUISE LANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA LOUISE LANE Obituary

GLORIA LOUISE LANE, 79, of Kenova, widow of Sheridan Riley "Skip" Lane, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, February 7, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Duane Smith and Don Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born March 2, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ezra and Elizabeth Spaulding Hensley. One sister, Bonnie Ramey, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and attended the Locust Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters, Sheryl Aldridge of Kenova, Sheila and Shawn Heck of Ashland, Ky., Rebecca and Andrew Davis of Huntington; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Lane to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries