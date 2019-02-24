







GOLDEN "FRED" WATTS SR., 82, of Delaware, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, February 23, 2019. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Watts Sr. and Lou Verna (Wallace) Watts; his sister, Dorothy Watts; and brothers, Thurman Watts, Charles Watts Jr. and Paul B. Watts. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. (Ratcliff) Watts, whom he married on October 2, 1960; his three children, Golden "Fred" (Jeanea) Watts II, Ken (Tammy) Watts and Terasa (Jeremy) Slone; his grandchildren, Brittaney Carter, Brooke Gillen, Mariah Robinson, Gavin Watts, Golden "Fred" Watts III, Treyton Slone, Caiden Slone, Gracie Slone, and many other grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred was born in Crum, W.Va., on October 26, 1936. He moved to Kenova, W.Va., as a child, where he grew up. He attended both C-K High School and Marshall University, where he obtained multiple degrees in Science, Math and Chemistry. He taught math and science at both as he obtained his Master's. In 1966, he started a successful career working at Ashland Chemical, where he became internationally known for his work with Phenolic Resins. He was involved with numerous patents there. To Fred, his education made a living. His favorite things were spending time with his family and talking about the Bible. As a longstanding member of Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church, he loved serving the Lord. His other enjoyments were picking a guitar, telling a joke in a way only he could and playing on his tractor. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church, 230 Hayes Street, Delaware, OH. Services will follow at 5 p.m. with Rev. Lucian Baker officiating. Burial will take place at Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wayne on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church or Philadelphia United Baptist in Lavalette. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Watts family.