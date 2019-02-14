







GOLDIE MERRITT GILBERT, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed peacefully away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She is the widow of Jess Howard "Jerry" Gilbert. She was born Nov. 1, 1932, in East Lynn, W.Va., to the late Millard and Letha Mills Merritt. Goldie and Jerry traveled extensively during his time in the United States Navy (Seabees Division). They finally settled in Proctorville, Ohio, after he retired, to be close to their families. Goldie was also preceded in death by three sisters, Agnes Sanders, Effie Mills and Ethel Osburn. She is survived by her son Glen Kevin Gilbert of Nevada; and three sisters, Margaret McNeely, Jewel Thompson and Wilma Jean Bryan. Also surviving Goldie are William and Sandra Brubeck, her nephew and niece, who lovingly cared for her the last five years of her life. She is also survived by a host of other nephews and nieces. At the request of Goldie, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wyngate at River's Edge and to Hospice of Huntington for the loving care they gave to our beloved Goldie. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Huntington in Goldie's name or to the . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.