GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. She was a devout Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Ballard and Veva Copley; her husband, Ralph P. Hammond; three brothers, Burgess, Lee and Don Copley; six sisters, Lona Noe, Ada Corns, Blanche Hammonds, Helen Lester, Correna Hopkins and Joann Copley. Grace will be lovingly remembered by those she left behind, which include her daughter, Greta June (James) Napier of Chesapeake, Ohio; her son, Mark Gregory (Pattie) Hammond of Sterling, Va.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Bud (Jermaine) Copley of Louisa, Ky.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Scott Sears at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020