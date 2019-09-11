The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
GRACE JUANITA MALLOW


1935 - 2019
GRACE JUANITA MALLOW Obituary
GRACE JUANITA MALLOW, 84, of Barboursville, passed away September 9, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living. She was born March 2, 1935, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Wilson Shepherd and Mary Stewart Shepherd. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Bobby and Kevin Jordan; her siblings, Frank, Randolph, Norman, Frances, Minnie, Lorene and Richard. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia "Patty" Burdette; one son, Dustan Jordan; two brothers, Freeman and Roger Shepherd; grandchildren, Bobby Jr., Jessica Lynn, Tiffany, Melissa, Brittany, Nathan, Micah, Levi, Josiah, Bobbie Diane and Taylor; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
