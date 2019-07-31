|
GRANVILLE ROSCOE GIBSON, 96, of Ona, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland. He was born May 15, 1923, in Hurricane, a son of the late Roscoe C. and Margie I. Wallace Gibson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith L. Gibson; stepson, Benjamin Hinton; six brothers, Freeman "Pete" Gibson, Thurman "Tuck" Gibson, Wayne F. Gibson, Frye C. Gibson, James I. Gibson and George W. Gibson; and two sisters, Emma Faye Gibson and Freda Gibson. Granville is a veteran of the US Army and US Air Force, having served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He is survived by two step-grandchildren, Michael Hinton and Charles Hinton; caretakers, Dallas and Arvena Gibson; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Mark Hesson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 31, 2019