GRANVILLE S. "TIM" FLESHER III, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Beard Mortuary. Private family burial will be held in Cairo Masonic Cemetery, Cairo, W.Va. He was born April 16, 1947, in Parkersburg, W.Va., son of the late Granville S. Flesher Jr. and Virginia Hope Flesher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 1987 by his first wife, Donna French Flesher. He retired from Fairland High School as a Guidance Counselor. He was a member of the American Morgan Horse Association and Phi Kappa Phi. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Michele Douglas Flesher; a son, Evan Christopher Flesher of Amherst, Ohio; a sister, Beverly Flesher Walters and husband Jeff of Blacksburg, Va.; and his lunch buddies at Wendy's in Proctorville. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020