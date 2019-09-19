|
|
GREGORY A. PITTMAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio reached his final goal on Monday, September 16, 2019. Our hearts are saddened and broken at the loss of our husband, father, son, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. There has never been a more devoted family man, friend or helper. Greg was always the person to lend a helping hand and work as hard as possible until the job was finished. He enjoyed golfing, The Ohio State University football, baseball, his family and his especially his grandchildren. We are forever saddened and empty with his loss, but we are also resting assured that he has reached his final goal. "Job well done my good and faithful servant." We will see you again and love you dearly. Greg was born December 10, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife Cheri Pittman; son Andrew Pittman (Heather); daughter Erin (Anthony) Carver; grandchildren Titus and Trinity Jones; loving parents Jerry and Delores Pittman; three siblings Terri (Dennis) Rine, Lori (Mel) Sansom and Matthew (Tina) Pittman. He was a member of Rome Church of Christ. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Rome Church of Christ, Proctorville, Ohio. The family wishes for everyone to stay after the service for a fellowship dinner and visitation in the adjacent hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity dear to Greg's heart, which provides scholarships towards Christian education, Wild Cat Trust/Micah Scholarships, ATTN: Dennis Rine, HU, Box 10775, Searcy, AR 72149. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019