GREGORY ALAN FRISBY, 62, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of life service will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Eulogist Chris (Boyd) Watts officiating. Greg was born February 8, 1957, to the late Richard L. and Martha Marie Wilson Frisby. He was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bill Ferguson. Survivors include his beloved wife, Pamela Sue Ferguson Frisby; one son, Christopher A. Frisby; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Kay Watts (Chris); one brother and sister-in-law, Richard L Frisby Jr. (Vickie); mother-in-law, Shirley Ferguson; and a host of family and friends. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019