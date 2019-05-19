Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY ADKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY ALLEN "GREG" ADKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GREGORY ALLEN "GREG" ADKINS Obituary




GREGORY "GREG" ALLEN ADKINS, 55, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, James Elwood Adkins. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas Reid Adkins and Tyler Blake Adkins; mother, Brenda Joyce Crank (Rick); ex-wife, Tonya Adkins; brothers, Mark Adkins (Angie) and Richard Crank; sister, Sabrina Esslinger (Mike); grandmother, Myrtle Litton; three nieces; one nephew; and many other loving family members and friends. Greg was originally from Barboursville, W.Va., and known to his family and friends as being humble and kindhearted. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and his time to those in need. He enjoyed the outdoors, including dirt bike riding and camping, and had a passion for cars. He turned that passion into a successful business. He will be missed not only by his friends and family but also by his repeat customers at his car dealership and those with whom he did business. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road (Rt. 10), Chesterfield, Va. A Celebration of Life will take place the following morning at 11 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Interment will immediately follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now