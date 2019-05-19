







GREGORY "GREG" ALLEN ADKINS, 55, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, James Elwood Adkins. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas Reid Adkins and Tyler Blake Adkins; mother, Brenda Joyce Crank (Rick); ex-wife, Tonya Adkins; brothers, Mark Adkins (Angie) and Richard Crank; sister, Sabrina Esslinger (Mike); grandmother, Myrtle Litton; three nieces; one nephew; and many other loving family members and friends. Greg was originally from Barboursville, W.Va., and known to his family and friends as being humble and kindhearted. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and his time to those in need. He enjoyed the outdoors, including dirt bike riding and camping, and had a passion for cars. He turned that passion into a successful business. He will be missed not only by his friends and family but also by his repeat customers at his car dealership and those with whom he did business. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road (Rt. 10), Chesterfield, Va. A Celebration of Life will take place the following morning at 11 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Interment will immediately follow at Hollywood Cemetery. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019