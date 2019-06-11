







GREGORY ALLEN SAGER, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Greg was born on August 24, 1946, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by Jack and Velva Burton, his uncle and aunt who raised him. He was the retired owner of Burton Plumbing and Electric in Barboursville. He attended local schools and graduated Class of 1965 at Barboursville High School and then attended Marshall University. He later went on to marry Patricia Wagoner Sager. Besides his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Justin Allen Sager of Barboursville; a sister Dawn Lake (Kenny) of Barboursville; a special sister, Judith Brose of Milton; a niece, Amy Caldwell Neal (Bil) of Milton and her daughter Anne-Marie Neal (John) of Huntington; brother-in-law, Bill Wagoner (Susan) of Barboursville, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind cherished pets, Abby and Roxi, which he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gregory's name to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary