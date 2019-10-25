|
GREGORY EUGENE BLEDSOE, 74 of Salt Rock, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Enon Cemetery. He was born July 5, 1945 in Cabell County, a son of the late Wyatt and Violet Chapman Bledsoe. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during Vietnam. He is survived by his companion, Robin Finley; daughter, Bonnie Lynn Parker of North Carolina; one son, Brandon Bledsoe of Salt Rock; and one sister, Angelina Sparks of Salt Rock. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019