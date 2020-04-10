|
GREGORY LYNN STILTNER, 67, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. Greg was born June 16, 1952, in Huntington, a son of the late Betty Joy and Ransom Stiltner. His wife, Sharon Kay Stiltner, and brother, David Stiltner, also preceded him in death. He formerly worked for the City of Huntington and was a member of Shepherd's Chapel. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Bridget and Eric Grant of Youngsville, N.C., and Bethany and Nathaniel Osborne of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Gregg Michael and Penny Stiltner of Ona; five grandchildren, Jawndavid Stiltner, Justin Trimble, Joshua Trimble, Shelbe Rowe and Dakota Stiltner; a great-grandson, Jacob Hill; and a special sister-in-law, Patty Ramey. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020