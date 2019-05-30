The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
GREGORY SCOTT FULFORD


GREGORY SCOTT FULFORD, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Manfred Langer officiating. Burial will follow. Greg was born November 1, 1964, in Huntington, a son of the late Sharon Rose Fulford. He was formerly an Auditor for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Survivors include his uncle, Leroy (Carolyn) Fulford of Huntington; two aunts, Gloria Jean (Stanley) Markowitz of Odenton, Md., and Brenda Joyce (Bud) Mahurin of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several cousins. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019
