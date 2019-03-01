The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
GROVER JENNINGS ROBERTS

GROVER JENNINGS ROBERTS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. He was born March 19, 1938, in Wayne County, a son of the late Chauncy and Ada Bench Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Roberts. He is survived by six daughters, Shelia Kay Ullom of Huntington, Penny Hooser of Barboursville, Lori Fry of Florida, Rhonda White of Barboursville, Jennifer Kimberlin of Prichard and Beverly Bias of Huntington; four sons, Wesley Alan Roberts of Lavalette, Danny Roberts of Wayne, Michael Roberts of Huntington and Wesley R. Roberts of Huntington; two brothers, Glen Roberts of Kenova and James Roberts of Huntington; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
