Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
GUS POFF JR., 72, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. He was born February 22, 1947, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Augustus and Josie Meador Poff. He was a former welder for CSX, L&N and C&O railroads. He retired as a tool crib manager at Greer Stop Nut. He was also a carpenter and an electrician. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army. Gus was a member of the Maple Street Church of God, and he loved to write and sing songs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Price Poff and Howard Poff, and one sister, Lorraine Felix. Survivors include his beloved wife, Pamela J. Leslie Poff; one daughter and son-in-law, Missy Christian (Jeff); two sons and a daughter-in-law, Greg Poff (Angie) and Brian Poff; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Josephine Moore, Tina Crabtree and Wilma Jean Richard; three brothers, Bernard Poff, Norman Jack Poff and James Poff; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
