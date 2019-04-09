







GUY ADKINS, 87, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., went Home to be with the Lord after a short illness on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a steelworker at Steel of West Virginia, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Hurricane VFW Post 9097, and the American Legion Post #139 in Milton. Guy was a member of Valley View Baptist Chapel since 2002. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters, and his first wife. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Denice Adkins; son, Steven Adkins and his three sons; daughter, Diana Adkins and her son; two step-daughters; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Adkins and Delores Lewis, and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of Guy's life will be held at noon Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143 with Pastor Paul Rice officiating. Burial will be in the Ramsey-Ross Cemetery, Beech Fork, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.