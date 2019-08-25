The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
GWENDOLYN LORRAINE LEWIS

GWENDOLYN LORRAINE LEWIS, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. She was born January 27, 1940, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Lucille Ford Collins. She was a retired social worker. Survivors include a daughter, Victoria Jackson of Tulsa, Okla.; a son, Vincent McCreary of Portland, Ore.; and two sisters, Janice German of Waldorf, Md., and Regina Childs of Detroit, Mich. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
