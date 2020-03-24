|
HAGER HOLLEY, 87, of Barboursville, formerly Huntington, died March 22 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Airstech. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 26, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Transportation Fund, 1104 3rd Ave., Huntington or Crossroads Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 875 Norway Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the current public health concerns, you may view services at the Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020