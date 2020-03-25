|
|
HAGER HOLLEY, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Hager was born May 11, 1932, in Mason, County, W.Va., a son of the late Hager and Eliza Black Holley. He was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church, OES Chapter No. 89 and Western Star Lodge No. 11 AF&AM and retired from Arisach. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances Ann Holley, and one brother, Simon Holley. Survivors include one daughter, Kim (Corey) Jarvis of Barboursville; one son, Larry K. (Kelly) Holley of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jessica Ann Holley of Columbus, James Aaron Jarvis of Huntington; one great-grandchild, Cooper Alexander Cordova of Columbus; and one sister, Betty Casto of Bradenton, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Transportation Fund, 1104 3rd Ave., Huntington, or Crossroads Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 875 Norway Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the stay-at-home order by the Governor, please don't feel obligated to come to visitation or the funeral. You will be able to view the service on Chapman's Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Send any condolences to the website www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020