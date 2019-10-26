Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
HAL DAVID DONAHUE


1941 - 2019
HAL DAVID DONAHUE, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1941, to Daniel and Dorothy Areba (Eplin) Donahue. He is survived by his son, David Michael Donahue (Julie) of Farmville, Va.; grandchildren, Mark (Amin) of Fredericksburg, Va., Chad (Lindsey) of Roanoke, Va., and David (Elisha) of Roanoke, Va.; as well as great-grandchildren: Lilli, Haven, Emma, Brent, Amaya and Aysha. He is also survived by his brother, Billy Donahue (Beatrice) of Branchland, W.Va., and his sister-in-law, Tina Reed of Columbus, Ohio; as well as three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Linda, in February 2019. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who put family above himself. He was also an avid outdoors-man who loved fishing and hunting. David served as the vice president of Donahue Pipeline Construction before his retirement, was a member of Branchland United Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran. David will be remembered by family, friends and neighbors for his sociable nature and mischievous grin. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, October 27 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. He will be interred at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
