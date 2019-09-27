Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
HALLIE "MAN" McCOMAS


1934 - 2019
HALLIE McCOMAS "MAN," 84 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 8, 1934, a son of the late Roy and Jesse Thurmond McComas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Davis McComas; brothers, Russell, Ossie, Roy Jr., and William "Trig;" sisters, Ruth, Rebecca and Annalee. He is survived by a sister, Wanda Sanders, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jason McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
