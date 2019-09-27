|
HALLIE McCOMAS "MAN," 84 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born October 8, 1934, a son of the late Roy and Jesse Thurmond McComas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Davis McComas; brothers, Russell, Ossie, Roy Jr., and William "Trig;" sisters, Ruth, Rebecca and Annalee. He is survived by a sister, Wanda Sanders, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Jason McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019