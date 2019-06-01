|
|
|
REV. HAROLD CATHEY, 82, of Ashland, husband of Beverly Martin Cathey, died May 30. He was a pastor in Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Unity Baptist Church; entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Uganda Ministry c/o Global Outreach International, PO Box 1, Tupelo, MS 38802. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
