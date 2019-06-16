|
HAROLD CURTIS BRAMMER, 87, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on May 5, 1932, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Rowland and Ruth Pinkerman Brammer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Lee Brammer; two sisters, Minnie Clay and Sally Scior; four brothers, Robert Brammer, Charles Brammer, Paul Brammer and infant brother David Clayton Brammer; and a loving pet, Paris. Harold was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from Allied Chemical Plant after working 37 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Roma Richendollar Brammer; one son, Lance Brammer; one sister, Patricia Brammer Delong; and one brother, Gary Brammer. Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
