







HAROLD EDSEL GRANT, 70, of Milton, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Born March 22, 1949, in Cabell County, West Virginia, Harold, or "Cowboy" as he was known by his family, was a son of the late Reverend T. Harold Grant and Mary Ollie Sovine Ward. In addition, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Gail Grant, and brothers, Jeff and Kenny. While living in Connecticut, Harold worked as a fork-lift operator. When he and his family moved back to West Virginia, he worked as a security guard. Harold loved sports. His favorite teams were the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Boston Red Sox, the Cincinnati Reds and the Dallas Cowboys. Harold is survived by his daughter, Heather Grant and her significant other, J.D. Simpkins; his granddaughter, Carina Grant, that he adored; and his sisters, Phyllis Combs, Anna Robinson (Steve), Jenny Parsons, Louise LeMay (Perry), Kat LeGrand (Roger) and Brenda Grant; brother, Carlos Lane Grant; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, envelopes will be available at the funeral home to help the family with expenses. You may share memories of Harold on his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019