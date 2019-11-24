|
|
HAROLD EVERETT JONES, 101, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Minister Alan Cole officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. He was born September 6, 1918, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of the late William and Florence Simpkins Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Byrd Jones; his son, Dale Jones; and two brothers, Collis and Russell Jones. He was a retired Machinist with INCO Alloys. He was a member of 26th Street Church of Christ. Harold is survived by his granddaughter, Candy (Hank) Weiford of Huntington; two great-granddaughters, Cara McDaniel and Christian Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio, and Sara and Alex Gue of Salt Rock; and great-great-grandchildren, Seth, Emma and Noah Gue and River and Lily Anderson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019