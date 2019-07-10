







On Sunday, July 7, 2019, there was a great loss experienced in the Walker family. HAROLD "HAWK" "GUMMY" WALKER, 75, of Salt Rock, passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He left behind countless friends and family who loved him dearly and who are heartbroken to see him go. He was a dedicated and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. The ways he helped his family and the small community where he lived cannot be measured. His knowledge of many subjects was unbelievable, and his ability to fix anything was astounding. His life was a testament to how we should treat each other and the measuring stick by which we all should live. He touched the lives of so many, and his laugh was contagious. He will never know how much his family loved and respected him. His children and grandchildren adored him beyond imagination, and his passing has left a void that will never be filled. He was born November 10, 1943, a son of the late Raymond and Connie Walker. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Huntington Alloys. He was also instrumental in the caretaking of the Mount Zion/Ross Cemetery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Janice Marie (Triplett) Walker; a brother, William "Billy" Walker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Willa Triplett; brothers-in-law, Lewis, Ed (Ruth) Triplett; and great-niece, Brittany Cremeans. A loving father to three children, Joe (Anita) Walker, Willa (Gerry) Midkiff and Cheryl (Anthony) Thompson, all of Salt Rock, and Lou Lou Adkins, who was like a daughter; seven grandchildren, Tanya Ferrell, Tadd (Amber) Walker, Chad (Rebecca) Walker, Joseph (Megan) Midkiff, Morgan Midkiff, Tanner and Andrew Thompson; Sarah Smith, who was like a granddaughter; four great-grandchildren, Samantha, Shelby and Wyatt Walker and Emsley Midkiff; one brother, Greg "Tal" (Natalie) Walker; two sisters, Elaine (Willis) Cremeans, Beverly (Don) Harbour; brother-in-law, Mark (Beverly) Triplett; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Robert) Touchon, Barbara (Danny) Johnson and Mamie (Jimmy) Adkins; many wonderful nieces, nephews and a host of friends; and special traveling friend, Dorothy Chapman, who helped him enjoy the last few months seeing the beautiful hills of West Virginia. Hawk was steadfast, honest, caring, ever learning and ever teasing. He was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need. He had the best mule "e-awe" in the country. He enjoyed music and working on mechanical engines. There wasn't anything he could not fix. A rock to all his family and friends, he will be sadly missed by all. A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck ... Goodnight Irene. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Zion-Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Pastor David Cardwell and Pastor Gary Wilson officiating. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019