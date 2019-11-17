|
HAROLD HILTON HONAKER, 95, of Huntington, died November 13, 2019, at home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Willis Honaker. Harold was born January 22, 1924, to the late Boyd and Ruth Switzer Honaker. Also preceding him in death was sister, Emma Jean Johnson. Harold graduated from Marshall College with a BS and MS in Chemistry. He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII, where he helped develop the hydrogen bomb and also was a tenor in the Navy choir. He was first employed at INCO in the research lab, helping invent Nickel Alloy 270, and worked on many other patents. He then worked at Ashland Oil, setting up Valvoline Oil labs all over the US until his retirement. Harold was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder. He also worked in the developing stages of Woodlands Retirement Community and helped oversee the daily running of Presbyterian Manor. He is survived by two daughters, Jane Hastings (Libby), Julee Cullum (Randy), sister, Shirley Ann Clay, and brother, Tommy (Debbie); five grandchildren, Susan Hastings, Ted Hastings (Whitney), Hilton Hastings (Sarah), Michael Hastings (Cycelee) and Elizabeth Cullum; seven great-grandchildren; three nieces, Lynn Webster, Mimi Morrill and Jeannie Evans. A funeral service will be held by the Rev. Skip Seibel at 1 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Special thanks to Kindred at Home, Hospice of Huntington and Becky Eubank. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019