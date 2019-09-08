|
|
HAROLD LEE "PETE" BYER, 85, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born July 26, 1934, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., the eldest son of the late Julian and Myrtle Byer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kay Byer, and 10 siblings. During his teen years, he developed his passion for golf while caddying at The Greenbrier where he met his mentor, the late Sam Snead, who guided and inspired him. He graduated from Greenbrier High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army four years before accepting a scholarship to Marshall University's Golf Team in 1958. While at Marshall, he earned a match play record of 55-5, was MAC Champion Medalist in 1961, MAC Champion Co-Medalist in 1962, selected to the NCAA All-American Golf Team in 1962 and was chosen the WV Amateur Athlete of the Year in golf in 1960, 1961, and 1962 and graduated with a bachelor's degree. Pete realized his dream of playing in a Major by qualifying for the 1965 U.S. Open played at Bellerive CC. In 1986, he was the first golfer to be inducted into the Marshall University Hall of Fame and was a member of the "M" Club. Pete worked at Special Metals (INCO) for 30 years in various departments and after retirement, spent most of his days at his two favorite places, The Esquire Golf Course and the YMCA May Building where he had many great friendships over the years. He was a loving role model to his surviving family including one son, Fred and his wife Lisa of Cranberry Township, Pa.; one daughter, Beth and husband John Joyce of Barboursville; three grandsons, Connor Byer, Alec Byer, and Mason Joyce; one brother, Guy Byer of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; and one sister, Hilda Bates of Covington, Va. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens by American Legion Post 93 Kenova. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Golf Team, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV, 25715. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019