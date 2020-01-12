|
|
HAROLD LEE "DOC" YOUNG SR., 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, went to be with His Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Doris Hager Young. He was born March 1, 1943, to the late Etta May Scaggs Nelson and John Lacy Nelson. Harold served his country in the United States Army where he was Honor Guard to President Kennedy and did two tours during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Post 9738. He retired from the VA Hospital after a severe stroke. Harold attended First Baptist Church of Proctorville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Nelson Jr. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by three sons, Lee Young of Huntington, Brit (Kelly) Young of Huntington and Walker Nelson of Beckley, W.Va.; Becky Young and grandchildren Jacob and Dillon Young of Huntington, Nathan and Cameron Young of Huntington; two stepsons, Todd Hager and Tim (Susan) Hager of Proctorville, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Allison (Ryan) Navy; and step-great-grandchild, Charis Navy, Bentley Navy and Aubrey Navy of Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020