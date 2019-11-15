The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
304-522-7777
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
HAROLD MICHAEL RADFORD


1928 - 2019
HAROLD MICHAEL RADFORD Obituary




HAROLD MICHAEL RADFORD, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away to his Heavenly home on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born June 12, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Willard Radford and Lillian Angus. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Betty Jo, in 2017; his brothers, William "Billy" Radford (Barbara), Henry Douglas Radford (Francis), John Albert Angus (Grace), Robert Bridge (Lily); and his grandson, Joe Porter. Harold leaves behind to cherish his memory: his sister, Ancella Bickley (Nelson); his children, Kim Radford (Lilly), Gay Donna Radford, Mark Radford (Antoinette) and Lynn Radford; his special nieces and nephews, Sheila Ann Tubbs, Crystal Lynn Gibson, Renee' King, Ancella "Cill" Livers, William "Butch" Radford and Willard Radford. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Sean, Morgan, Miller, Candace, Mark Laramie, Nikki, Dejuan, Harold, Dale, La'Toya and Terris, who shared a special bond with Harold and saw him as a second father and best friend; his great-grandchildren, Kevon, Kayla, Cameron, Ahnaliese, Terrin, Tatyana, Layla, Kade, Penelope and Azure; several great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives too many to name. Harold was a generous man who helped children and so many other people in need around the world. He felt like he had "adopted" them all and they were his kids. The family thanks you, Eva D. Patton-Tackett, M.D., for the wonderful care you provided to him. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Bishop Gary Brydie officiating, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
