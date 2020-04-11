|
HAROLD PUCKETT, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., and loving husband, dad and papa, entered the gate of his Heavenly home on April 8, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1928, to the late Sill Puckett and Mae Thompson Puckett of West Hamlin, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Darrell, Larry and Leonard; two sisters, Pearl Slone and Sissy Stratton. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from CSX Railroad with over 40 years as a brakeman. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and dearly loved his church family. Harold was a true family man that enjoyed sharing beach and camping trips with relatives and friends and porch time with all twenty grandchildren. Those that remain to treasure cherished memories are his wife of 67 years, Beunice Walls Puckett; four daughters, Vickie (Artie) Samples, Patty Puckett, Karen (Jack) Swann, Mitzie Lakes; two sons, Steve (Darla), Shawn (Angie); one sister, Anna Lee Spencer; 11 loving grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020