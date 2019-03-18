







HAROLD WHITE, 86, of Summerville, S.C., husband of Juanita White, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Harold was born August 4, 1932, in Culloden, son of the late James and Willie White. He graduated from Milton High School class of 1949. Harold was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Hurricane Lodge in Hurricane, W.Va. He was also a member of the Eastern Star #116. Survivors in addition to his wife, Juanita of 61 years, are one daughter, Tamara White Bauer of Goose Creek, S.C.; one son, Todd R. White of Milton; seven grandchildren, Nick Bauer of Moncks Corner, S.C., Rebekah Bauer of Brooklyn, NY, Katie Bauer of James Island, S.C., Joy Bauer of Goose Creek, S.C., Elizabeth White of Cape Coral, Fla., Taylor White of Milton, and Ryan White of Milton; special friend, Darryl Porter of Summerville, S.C. He was predeceased by one brother, Nye White, and one sister, Irene Horsley. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville, SC 29483 (843) 873-4040. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary