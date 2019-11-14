|
HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE died peacefully on November 5, 2019, in Durham, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Torlone, her parents, Beecher and Marie Pennington, and her sister, Iris Everett. She is survived by her four children, Amy Harris, Lisa Koch, Mark Torlone and Beth Sigall; sisters, Gale Burner and Mary Reed; ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was 87 years old. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, Harriet lived in Huntington, West Virginia, most of her adult life. Upon graduation from Beaver High School, Harriet moved from Bluefield to Huntington to pursue a career in nursing. She earned a degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing, then began her professional life as a nurse in the office of Dr. William Irons. Over the course of her career, which spanned nearly 40 years, Harriet worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital as a surgical care nurse. It was in the operating room where Harriet demonstrated superb skill navigating a fast-paced, often stressful environment where life-saving decisions were routinely made. Known fondly to the Huntington medical community as "Penny," she was well-respected by her colleagues for her professionalism and quick wit, and much-appreciated by her patients for her compassion. She married her devoted husband of 53 years, Dominic Torlone, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on December 29, 1958. The couple lived in Proctorville, Ohio, before moving to Huntington in 1965. She was a proud mother and a beloved grandmother who adored her children and grandchildren. Harriet provided unwavering support for her children's education and professional pursuits. She always encouraged them to work hard and serve their communities, and she was very proud to have raised two nurses, a teacher and an attorney. Harriet was a devoted, lifelong fan of classic Hollywood cinema. She shared her passion for old movies with her children, grandchildren and everyone. Harriet maintained connections to nursing school classmates through reunions and other activities with the alumni association. She enjoyed these relationships immensely and would often reminisce about them. In later years, when her children were grown, Harriet traveled often to North Carolina, Ohio and Washington, D.C., where she treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Early in life Harriet overcame many challenges, including the loss of her father at a young age. As a sister, mother, spouse and nurse, Harriet worked hard every day to provide for her immediate family and extended family. She was a supportive friend and good neighbor everywhere she worked and lived. Her love, kindness and care made a difference in so many people's lives. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Fr. Douglas Ondeck at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Marshall University School of Medicine or the Ronald McDonald House, Huntington, West Virginia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019