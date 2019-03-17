Home

HARRY BOLEN, 82, of Milton, died March 14, 2019, surrounded by family at Cabell Huntington Hospital, following an acute illness. Harry was a dedicated father and husband who took pride in his family's accomplishments. To his very last days, his life was instructive as he taught us how to grow with morals, values, character, humor and kindness. He was preceded in death by his father, Cornelius Bolen; mother, Daphna Bolen; and his brother, Sonny Bolen. He loved and is loved by his surviving wife, Frances Bolen; two children, David and Devora; children by marriage, Anna Lynn, Nancy, Tracy and preceded by Mike Bailey. Harry loved and is loved by his grandchildren, Jeff, Gypsy, Charity, Amy, Colt, Matt, and by marriage, Molly, Tracy, Aaron, Andrew, Ashley, Caleb, Annie, Ian, Drew, Zach and Leslie, with a total of 34 children and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the neighbors for the love and compassion showered over him with carport conversations, meals or an extra pair of hands. When the good Lord called (2 Timothy 2:7) Harry has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he has kept the faith. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, W.Va. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
