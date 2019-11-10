|
HARRY LEE FISHER, 75, of Milton, passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born February 3, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late Granville and Opal Holley Fisher. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kay Fisher; brother, Fred Fisher; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Jane Irwin. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Fisher and Lea Ann Duffield and her husband Chuck; one sister and brother-in-law, Eilean and Gaylord Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Mary Fisher; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dallas and Arvena Gibson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Lunsford Cemetery. Masonic Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Lebanon Lodge No. 68 A.F. and A.M. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019