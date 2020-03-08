|
HARRY LOUIS ELKINS, 68, of Ona, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born September 18, 1951, in Huntington, a son of the late Lawson and Frances Keenan Elkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Elkins, Leafy Elkins and Shirley Wagner; and three brothers, Benjamin Elkins, Clovis Elkins and Gary Elkins. He is survived by two sisters, Lila Bledsoe of Barboursville and Sharon Siefert of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Lawson Clark Elkins Jr. of Riverside, Calif., and Albert Elkins of Covington, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020