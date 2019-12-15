|
HARRY M. LOONEY, 99, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden. Mr. Looney was born on July 2, 1920, in Milton, a son of Meade Fulton Looney and Myrza Ball Looney. Harry was a US Army Veteran, having served during WWII. Later he married Grace Hogan Looney, who passed away in 2007. He retired from the family business of Looney's Garage in Milton. His expertise as a mechanic was well known in Milton. Harry was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Legion Post 139 in Milton and the Masonic Lodge, Lebanon Lodge No. 68, also in Milton. In addition to his parents and wife, Grace, Harry is preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Darrell Looney; sisters, Virginia Woodall, Eva Smith and an infant sister, Patricia Ann Looney. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Myers (Dr. William Myers) of Huntington; a granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Bradley (Mr. Rick Bradley) of Christiansburg, VA.; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella Ann and Ashton Beau Bradley. The family wishes to offer their gratitude to the nurses and staff of 4 South Tower at Cabell Huntington Hospital, the staff at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, special nephews, Kermit and Frank Smith who visited Harry in the nursing home so often, as well as dear cousin, Debbie Ball Bragg, for her support and thoughtfulness. At Mr. Looney's request, cremation will take place and a gathering of remembrance will be planned for a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019