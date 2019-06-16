Home

HARRY M. OSBORNE JR., 85, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Martha Osborne, died June 13 at UK Medical Center. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Advance Memorial United Methodist Church; burial at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
